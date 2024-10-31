Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Stock Down 0.1 %

XIJN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $30.77. 2,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.78.

