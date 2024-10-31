FY2024 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Raised by Analyst

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,509,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 157,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $251,592.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,601 shares of company stock worth $2,870,848. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.