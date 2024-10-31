FY2025 EPS Estimates for Atlas Lithium Lowered by Analyst

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Lithium in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Atlas Lithium’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research report on Tuesday.

Atlas Lithium stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.80. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlas Lithium stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,342 shares during the quarter. Atlas Lithium makes up approximately 1.9% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned 2.46% of Atlas Lithium worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

