Gary Copperud Purchases 10,000 Shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Stock

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Copperud purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,741.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gary Copperud also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 17th, Gary Copperud acquired 5,000 shares of BT Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $8,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Gary Copperud acquired 104 shares of BT Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $161.20.
- On Monday, October 7th, Gary Copperud bought 1,166 shares of BT Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807.30.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Gary Copperud bought 40 shares of BT Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Gary Copperud bought 7 shares of BT Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9.03.
BT Brands Price Performance
Shares of BTBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 6,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,094. The company has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.52. BT Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.
BT Brands Company Profile
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
