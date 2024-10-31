GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

