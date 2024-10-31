GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.81 and last traded at $291.29. 613,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,563,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 18.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

