GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
