GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in GEE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

