GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $18,248.40 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $18,248.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,736.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Feeley sold 262 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $8,308.02.

GeneDx Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WGS traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 781,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,132. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

