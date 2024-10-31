Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,624,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 6,386,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,061.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.54. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40. Genscript Biotech has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.20.

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

