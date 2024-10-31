Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and traded as low as $18.43. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 10,838 shares traded.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $755.49 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.04%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

