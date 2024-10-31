GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.
GGM Macro Alignment ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.
GGM Macro Alignment ETF Company Profile
The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.
