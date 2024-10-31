Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.77. 5,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,711% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.