Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR) Trading Down 98.9% – Time to Sell?

Globaltrans Investment Plc (LON:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 98.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.33).

Globaltrans Investment Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.82.

About Globaltrans Investment

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

