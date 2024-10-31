Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $564.39 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $564.39 million and $210.49 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,164.31 or 0.99797649 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,115.76 or 0.99730510 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,307.501878. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.60269712 USD and is down -10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $241,406,496.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

