GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,717. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $171.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,571 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

