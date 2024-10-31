Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Gold Standard Ventures Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
