Golden State Equity Partners Raises Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.17% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTRB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 900,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 629,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,846 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 242,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 200.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 126,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 1,020.2% in the second quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 141,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,485 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

