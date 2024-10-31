Golden State Equity Partners Sells 351 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.