Goldstone Financial Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.