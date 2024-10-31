Goldstone Financial Group LLC Makes New $15.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI opened at $286.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $204.82 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

