Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VDE stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

