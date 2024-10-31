Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,554,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 161,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MGV stock opened at $127.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

