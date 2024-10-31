GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives $1.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,873,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 164,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 287.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,065,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 179.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

