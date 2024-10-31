GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives $1.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
