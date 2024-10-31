Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 24.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

