Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

