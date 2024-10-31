Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $324,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
Shares of SLV opened at $30.80 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
