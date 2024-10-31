Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Update

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,500 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 2,084,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,705.0 days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

Shares of Greentown China stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Greentown China has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

