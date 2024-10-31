GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $1,270,509.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $465,667.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $1,270,509.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,667.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,373 shares of company stock worth $13,029,308 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

