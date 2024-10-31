Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

HNLGY stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Hang Lung Group has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.