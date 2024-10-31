Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance
NYSE HASI opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.98.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
