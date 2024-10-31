Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $117.29, but opened at $109.51. Hawkins shares last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 40,698 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 11.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

