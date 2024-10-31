Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,780. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $196.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

