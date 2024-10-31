Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HAYPY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hays to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Hays Price Performance

Hays Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.2244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

Featured Stories

