HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 4.0 %

HCWB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 10,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 978.03% and a negative return on equity of 385.90%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

