Head to Head Comparison: Frontline (NYSE:FRO) & Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Toro has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Toro and Frontline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontline 0 1 4 1 3.00

Profitability

Frontline has a consensus price target of $28.06, suggesting a potential upside of 44.05%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Toro.

This table compares Toro and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72% Frontline 29.42% 19.73% 7.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and Frontline”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $34.93 million 1.72 $140.64 million $1.86 1.70 Frontline $1.93 billion 2.25 $656.41 million $2.86 6.81

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontline beats Toro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

