Head to Head Review: Mural Oncology (MURA) & Its Rivals

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) is one of 1,002 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mural Oncology to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mural Oncology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mural Oncology 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mural Oncology Competitors 7258 19824 45742 1089 2.55

Mural Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 68.15%. Given Mural Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mural Oncology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mural Oncology N/A -99.54% -83.48% Mural Oncology Competitors -3,669.29% -260.55% -31.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mural Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mural Oncology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mural Oncology N/A -$207.45 million -0.34 Mural Oncology Competitors $9.63 billion $145.52 million -6.18

Mural Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mural Oncology. Mural Oncology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Mural Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mural Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mural Oncology beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab. It also develops nemvaleukin to treat cutaneous melanoma and advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing engineered interleukin-18 and tumor-targeted interleukin-12 programs. Mural Oncology plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

