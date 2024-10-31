Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare AI Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 5.97% of Healthcare AI Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HAIA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

