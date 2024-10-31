Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 27th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -302.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

HR stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

