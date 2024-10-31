Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 42,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $61.56.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.