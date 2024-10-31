Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 36,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

