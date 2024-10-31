Helikon Investments Ltd Invests $220,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Everi comprises approximately 0.0% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Everi by 11.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,292,944.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 259,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,198. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

