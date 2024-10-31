Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Acquires C$21,245.10 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,245.10.

HME opened at C$1.86 on Thursday. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.84 million. Analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.3499079 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Hemisphere Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

