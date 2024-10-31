Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.29. Herbalife shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 970,154 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of $743.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

