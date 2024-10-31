Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 241,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

