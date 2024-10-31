High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Director Sells C$29,779.75 in Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Christian Sinclair sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$29,779.75.
Christian Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Christian Sinclair purchased 3,436 shares of High Tide stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,136.20.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Christian Sinclair bought 7,299 shares of High Tide stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,999.26.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on shares of High Tide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
