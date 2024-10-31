Highline Wealth Partners LLC Invests $61,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,234,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 286.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 132,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,943,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

