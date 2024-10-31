Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 666,543 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $4,633,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

