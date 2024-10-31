HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,274,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% in the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

BDX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.65. 31,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $235.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

