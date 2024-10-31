HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 339.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,306 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $40,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $68.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

