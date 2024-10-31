HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.27% of Hubbell worth $61,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 84.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $429.23. 43,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,571. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $461.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.